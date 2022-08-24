Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

19-year-old man killed in crash in the Town of Wilson

Crash
WKBW
Crash
Posted at 10:16 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 02:12:02-04

WILSON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash in the Town of Wilson Tuesday, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the area of 3336 Youngstown-Lockport Road.

The sheriff's office said a tree trimming truck that was towing a tree chipper was going west near Andrews Road when a collision occurred with a dirt bike that was being operated on the road. After the collision, the truck overturned and the truck and the dirt bike came to a rest in a ditch.

According to the sheriff's office, the 30-year-old operator of the truck was transported to ECMC for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and the 19-year-old operator of the dirt bike was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of those involved have not been released pending notification of family. The investigation is ongoing.

Youngstown-Lockport Road was closed from Randall Road to Andrews Road due to the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United