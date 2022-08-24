19-year-old man killed in crash in the Town of Wilson

WILSON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash in the Town of Wilson Tuesday, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the area of 3336 Youngstown-Lockport Road.

The sheriff's office said a tree trimming truck that was towing a tree chipper was going west near Andrews Road when a collision occurred with a dirt bike that was being operated on the road. After the collision, the truck overturned and the truck and the dirt bike came to a rest in a ditch.

According to the sheriff's office, the 30-year-old operator of the truck was transported to ECMC for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and the 19-year-old operator of the dirt bike was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of those involved have not been released pending notification of family. The investigation is ongoing.

Youngstown-Lockport Road was closed from Randall Road to Andrews Road due to the crash.