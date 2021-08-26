19-year-old man indicted for allegedly kidnapping, raping 16-year-old girl in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 19-year-old Tyrell Patterson-Scott has been indicted on several charges for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl in Buffalo.

Patterson-Scott has been charged with the following



One count of Kidnapping in the First Degree (Class “A-I” felony)

One count of Kidnapping in the Second Degree (Class “B” felony)

Fourteen counts of Rape in the First Degree (Class “B” felonies)

Fifteen counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree (Class “B” felonies)

One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class “A” misdemeanor)

Investigators say the girl entered a car in November 2020 with two juveniles and 19-year-old Abdiwahab Sabtow who are accused of forcibly touching and raping her at a park on Buffalo's West Side.

The girl was then allegedly driven to another location where Patterson-Scott and 19-year-old Bryce Baker picked her up and drove to Broderick Park where they allegedly forcibly raped her.

Investigators say all five accused then drove the girl to Dart Street where they forcibly engaged in sexual intercourse and sexual contact with her, and the girl was allegedly held against her will in a garage for several hours before she was able to escape.

The girl was then driven to Oishei Children's Hospital by a good samaritan.

Patterson-Scott was taken into custody on Wednesday and is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, September 7.