19-year-old Hamburg woman hurt in shooting on Clinton Street in Buffalo

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 1:22 PM, Jul 03, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 19-year-old Hamburg woman is hurt following a shooting on Clinton Street in Buffalo, early Saturday morning.

Authorities say officers responded to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. Saturday on Clinton Street between Babcock Street and Gilbert Street.

Investigators say a woman was shot in the leg and taken to Erie County Medical Center where she is in stable condition.

If you have any information you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.

