19-year-old dead following one-vehicle accident

TOWN OF ALBION, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal accident in the Town of Albion.

The accident occurred around 2:37 a.m. Saturday on West Countyhouse Road.

According to the police, a 2009 Lincoln Navigator was traveling eastbound on West Countyhouse Road and left the shoulder of the road. The vehicle rolled over multiple times before coming to a stop.

Police say a passenger in the vehicle, 19-year-old Gabriel J. Casanova, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three additional passengers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call (716) 689-1311.