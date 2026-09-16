NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 19-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly torturing a cat in North Tonawanda.

Officers received reports of animal abuse at Vape City Smoke Shop on August 29, 2026. According to North Tonawanda Police, an employee of the shop was accused of injuring a cat.

Police said 19-year-old Moshin Ali of Amherst was charged on September 15 with torturing, overdriving or injuring an animal. The cat required medical attention after the incident. Ali was released on an appearance ticket.

WATCH: 19-year-old Amherst man facing charges after allegedly torturing a cat

19-year-old Amherst man facing charges after allegedly torturing a cat

Vape City Smoke Shop released a statement saying the treatment of the cat is unacceptable and does not reflect the values or standards of their company.