18th Annual Christmasville Fire Truck Parade set to take over Lancaster on Saturday

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — A beloved post-Thanksgiving Western New York tradition, the 18th Annual Christmasville Fire Truck Parade, is set to take over Lancaster on Saturday.

Nearly 200 emergency vehicles from across Western New York and beyond, decorated with lights and more, will parade through the Village of Lancaster, turning it into a holiday wonderland.

The parade, organized by the Greater Lancaster Museum of Firefighting, will begin at Lancaster High School, head south on Central Avenue, turn onto West Main Street and end at the traffic circle near the water tower.

7 News will livestream the parade, hosted by our Derek Heid, from our spot along the route on West Main Street. The stream will begin around 6:20 p.m.

You can watch the parade live on WKBW.com, the WKBW mobile and connected TV apps, or the WKBW Facebook, X or YouTube.

Find the right free app for your device here.