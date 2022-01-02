Watch
18-year-old woman dead after hit by car in Orleans County

Associated Press
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jan 02, 2022
GAINES, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Orleans County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a car while walking along a road in the the Town of Gaines, Saturday night.

Investigators say Theresa Karlak of Albion was walking in the north bound lane of Eagle Harbor Road just before 9 p.m. Saturday when she was hit by a car driven by 24-year-old Zackery Harding of Albion.

Deputies say Karlak was also walking with her 13-year-old sister who had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Investigators say a second car pulled over on the shoulder when Harding went out and around that car and hit the pedestrians.

Officials believe icy and dark conditions may have contributed to this crash.

