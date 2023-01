BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting incident early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Northland Avenue just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, an 18-year-old woman was shot during a party. She was taken to ECMC and is described as stable.

Police say they have arrested an individual in connection to weapons possession. Anyone with additional information is asked to call or text the confidential line (716) 847-2255.