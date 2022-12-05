18 year-old paralyzed in crash asks for Christmas cards

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Christmas is 18 year-old Gabby Kranock’s favorite holiday, and she hopes to be out of the hospital to enjoy the holiday with friends and loved ones.

The high school senior has been at ECMC recovering for more than four months, after she was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Portville September 3. Kranock was on her friend’s porch.

“It’s crazy how that quick five minutes changed all of our lives forever,” said Gabby’s father Denis Kranock.

After months of treatment at ECMC, Kranock was recently able to move her arm and leg slightly on her own.

“Her goal is to maybe be home by December 15,” Denis said.

Throughout Gabby’s long road to recovery, her family says the community support has meant the world to her. Get well cards from across the country have shown up at Gabby’s hospital bedside.

“Thank you for all the cards. I really appreciate it,” the 18 year-old said in a Facebook video.

Her family is hoping the community will once again send cards, this time for Christmas.

“It’s Christmas time,” Denis said. “If we can get people to send her cards…it will keep her spirits up.”

Her family drives an hour and a half, from Cuba-Rushford to ECMC in the city every day to be with Gabby. They’re overwhelmed by the generosity of strangers.

“I can’t thank the community enough for the support,” he said.

Denis says many of Gabby’s friends are coming by their house to decorate for Christmas and celebrate her anticipated homecoming.

Until she leaves the hospital, you can send cards to Gabby to brighten her spirits and bring her holiday cheer.

Cards can be sent to:

ECMC

462 Grider St.

ATTN: Gabriel Kranock

8th Floor-Room #801

Buffalo, NY 14215

