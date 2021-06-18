Watch
18-year-old Lockport man drowns in Genesee County creek

Posted at 8:30 PM, Jun 17, 2021
PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old Lockport man is dead after drowning in a creek in Pembroke.

The sheriff's office says deputies responded to a report that someone had jumped into the water Tonawanda Creek at Indian Falls in Pembroke just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, several bystanders attempted to locate the man but were unsuccessful.

Crews then found the man's body just before 6 p.m.

A coroner identified the man as 18-year-old Jacob Minnick of Lockport.

