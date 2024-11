BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened early Tuesday morning on Oakmont Avenue.

Officers were notified of a stabbing around 1 a.m. at the 200 block of Oakmont Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found an 18-year-old who had been stabbed in the chest. According to police, he was taken to ECMC where he later died.

Buffalo Police believe the incident is domestic in nature. This is an ongoing investigation.