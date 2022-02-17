18-year-old facing rape and endangering the welfare of a child charges in Cattaraugus County

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — An 18-year-old is facing rape and endangering the welfare of a child charges in Cattaraugus County.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced 18-year-old Justin Nickerson was arrested Thursday for two counts of endangering the welfare of a child in the Town of Little Valley in connection to two different alleged incidents involving the same victim.

Nickerson was also arrested for rape in the second degree in connection to an alleged incident in the Town of Allegany.

Nickerson was arraigned in the Town of Great Valley Court and remanded to the county jail on $5,000 bail for the rape charge. He will appear in Town of Little Valley Court on the two counts of endangering the welfare of a child at a later date.