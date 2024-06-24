18-year-old facing multiple charges including attempted murder after shooting on Bailey Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges including attempted murder after a shooting on Bailey Avenue injured an innocent bystander.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 18-year-old Cecelia Medina, also known as Cecelia Speed, was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on the following charges:



One count of second-degree attempted murder

Two counts of first-degree attempted assault

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of first-degree reckless endangerment

One count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

The district attorney's office said around 3:20 p.m. on June 22 Medina allegedly intentionally fired multiple shots from an illegal handgun into an occupied vehicle on the 1600 block of Bailey Avenue near Pullman Place. There were two people in the vehicle and they were not injured but they reported the incident to police.

An innocent bystander, a 53-year-old woman, was allegedly shot while standing near a window of her apartment. She was taken to ECMC and remains hospitalized.

Responding officers allegedly witnessed Medina in possession of what appeared to be a gun while running away from the scene and they allegedly recovered an illegal, loaded handgun with an extended magazine in Medina's path. It was submitted into evidence for further testing.

Medina is also accused of falsely signing her name as “Cecelia Speed” and altering her birthdate while being fingerprinted at Buffalo Police Central Booking. Medina was held without bail and is scheduled to return on Friday for a felony hearing.