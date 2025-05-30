18-year-old facing attempted murder charge after shooting in Dollar Tree parking lot in Depew

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An 18-year-old is facing an attempted murder charge after a shooting in the parking lot of a Dollar Tree in Depew earlier on May 7.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that an 18-year-old male from Depew was arraigned Friday before Youth Part Judge Brenda Freedman on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree assault.

The 18-year-old, who was 17 years old at the time of the incident and is considered an adolescent offender, is accused of shooting the victim, a 20-year-old woman, with an illegal gun outside of a store on the 5100 block of Broadway in Depew.

The woman was taken by ambulance to ECMC where she was treated for serious physical injuries. The adolescent offender was arrested by police later that night.

The adolescent offender is scheduled to return to Youth Part on June 30 for a pre-trial conference and continues to be held without bail in the custody of the Erie County Youth Services Center. A temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim and remains in place.