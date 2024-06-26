18 puppies with ties to Louisiana and Alabama transported to WNY for chance to find 'furever' home

18 puppies with ties to Louisiana and Alabama arrived in Western New York on Wednesday.

They were transported from a humane society in Birmingham, Alabama, and into the care of the SPCA Serving Erie County.

The SPCA said overcrowded shelters are common in southern states, so to save their lives, they were transported to WNY for a chance to find their "furever" homes.

Gina Lattuca, Chief Communications Officer of the SPCA serving Erie County, said the timing was perfect to take them all in.

"As of today, we have room for all of these animals and we will have room for them until they are adopted," she said.

Once the pups receive a clean bill of health, they will be ready for adoption.

"We hope to have them up for adoption as soon as this weekend, it's possible they might go up for adoption sooner," said Lattuca.

Lattuca said thanks to all of the resources that are donated, these pups now have a place to be housed until they are put up for adoption.