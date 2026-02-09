Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
17-year-old killed in snowmobile crash in Wyoming County

WKBW
WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 17-year-old was killed in a snowmobile crash in the Town of Warsaw on Sunday afternoon.

New York State police said troopers responded to the incident on a private trail off Wilder Road around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, 17-year-old Steven J. Gregorie of Varysburg was operating a 2012 Ski Doo south on the marked trail, lost control, struck a log pile and was ejected. A 16-year-old friend was operating a 2015 Arctic Cat behind him and also lost control, struck the same pile of logs and was also ejected. The 2015 Arctic Cat came to rest on Gregorie and uninvolved operators called 911 and assisted on scene. Gregorie was transported to the Wyoming County Community Hospital and was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled by the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said there are no signs of foul play.

