17-year-old girl killed in one-vehicle crash in Machias

TOWN OF MACHIAS, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Saturday, a 17-year-old girl was killed in a one-vehicle crash that occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the Town of Machias.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle allegedly lost control at a sharp intersection, left the road and struck a tree.

According to the sheriff's office, the 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and two others are listed in critical condition. The remaining occupants received minor injuries.

A message on the Cuba-Rushford Central School District website identifies the 17-year-old girl who was killed as Julia Horton and says the following: