Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

17-year-old driver crashes vehicle into home on Tonawanda Creek Road in Lockport

items.[0].image.alt
NC News Service
TONAWANDA CREEK CRASH.png
Posted at 1:22 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 13:22:34-04

TOWN OF LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a vehicle struck a home in the Town of Lockport Sunday night.

Officials say a 17-year-old male driver was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Tonawanda Creek Road around 8:00 p.m. when he lost control on a curve and struck a guardrail, tree, fire hydrant and then the home at 6689 Tonawanda Creek Road and the car came to a stop inside a first floor bedroom.

According to the sheriff's office, investigation revealed the vehicle was involved in a road rage incident just before the crash.

No injuries were reported and there is no estimate on damage at this time. The occupants of the home have been displaced until it can be repaired.

The 17-year-old driver was charged with reckless driving and multiple other vehicle and traffic law violations.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716