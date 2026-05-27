17-year-old Buffalo boy pleads guilty to deadly assault of 88-year-old man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says a Buffalo teenager pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

On May 4, 2025, Buffalo Police responded to Parkdale and Forest Avenue for a report of an assault against an elderly man.

The district attorney's office says a 17-year-old boy repeatedly kicked and stomped on the victim's head after he fell to the ground. The victim, 88-year-old Andrew Krawczuk, was taken to ECMC, where he later died.

Officers found the teenager on Baynes Street and arrested him. He was 16 years old at the time. Due to his age, his name will not be released.

The teenager continues to be held without bail and is scheduled for sentencing on July 14, 2026.