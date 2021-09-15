17-year-old boy arraigned for allegedly possessing loaded, illegal handgun inside Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says a 17-year-old boy was arraigned for allegedly possessing a loaded, illegal handgun inside the Walden Galleria.

Investigators say they received a 911 call about a teenager with a gun inside the Galleria around 4 p.m. on September 8.

Authorities say the teen did not comply with an officer with multiple verbal commands and fought with the officer while being placed under arrest.

The teen has been charged with the following



One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “C” felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class “D” felony)

One count of Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)

“This teenager is accused of bringing an illegal, loaded handgun into one of the busiest areas of the mall. While I am thankful that no one was injured during this incident, I am committed to keeping the Walden Galleria a safe place for people to gather. Due to the severity of these charges, I am filing a motion to ensure that this case remains in Youth Part. If you are found in possession of an illegal gun, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.