BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 17-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in the 900 block of Broadway Friday night.

The 17-year-old was charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the Buffalo Police Department, just after 11:30 p.m., police responded to a shots-fired call near Broadway and Fillmore Avenue.

Police found a juvenile shooting victim in the 900 block of Broadway suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Gun Violence Unit began an investigation and found that the victim had a firearm that he fired in the shooting incident. A Glock 23 loaded with 12 rounds in an extended magazine was recovered.

The investigation remains ongoing.