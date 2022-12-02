16-year-old sentenced for killing teenage girl in January double shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that a Buffalo teenager was sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing a teenage girl in a double shooting.

On Jan. 25, 2022, the 16-year-old defendant, with his co-defendant, unlawfully entered a home on the 200 block of Koons Avenue in Buffalo.

Once inside, the defendant, who was 15 years old at the time of the crime, shot two teenagers with an illegal "ghost gun."

One of the victims, a 17-year-old girl, died at the crime scene. Another victim, a 19-year-old male, was taken to ECMC and treated for an arm injury.

The defendant pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree on Oct. 11, 2022.

His co-defendant, 20-year-old Vincent Manirakiza, was indicted on one count of murder in the second degree, as an accomplice liability for his role in the homicide. Manirakiza was also indicted on one count of burglary in the first degree.

If convicted of the highest charge, Manirakiza will face a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. He continues to be held without bail.

