16-year-old sentenced for bringing loaded gun inside Bennett Community School Campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to five years of probation for bringing a loaded gun inside Bennett Community School Campus.

According to the district attorney's office, on December 16, 2021, Buffalo police responded to the Bennett Community School Campus on Main Street to investigate the report of a gun inside the school. A shelter-in-place was issued as police searched the building and officers found a loaded, illegal pistol inside of the student's backpack.

The 16-year-old boy who now lives in Rochester was 15 years old at the time and lived in Buffalo. He pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in October. The judge issued a final order of protection on behalf of the three witnesses.

The district attorney's office said he was sentenced as a youthful offender over the objection of prosecutors.