16-year-old killed in Niagara Falls shooting

Niagara Falls Police say a 16-year-old boy is dead after being shot Monday night.

Police say around 8:30pm, they responded to Jordan Gardens for a report of shots fired. They say they found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he later died.

Niagara Falls Criminal Investigation Division Detectives are investigating this incident and are asking that anyone with information contact Detectives at (716) 286-4553 or the General Information Number at (716) 286-4711.

