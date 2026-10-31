16-year-old killed in crash on Maple Ave in Cassadaga

CASSADAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 16-year-old is dead and another is seriously injured following a crash Saturday morning on Maple Avenue in Cassadaga.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, just after 12:30 a.m., police responded to a single vehicle crash on Maple Avenue in Cassadaga.

Police found one 16-year-old teen with serious injuries and was flown to an area hospital for treatment.

Police found another 16-year-old teen and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Cassadaga Valley Central School District released the following statement regarding the crash:

"We are reaching out to share some heartbreaking news with our Cassadaga Valley school community.



Last night two of our students were involved in a tragic car accident. One of our students has passed away, and our second student is critically injured.



Our hearts are with both families as they navigate this unimaginable tragedy. We ask that our community respect the privacy of both families during this incredibly difficult time.



We know this news will deeply affect our students, our staff, and our entire community. Please know that our crisis response team is mobilizing to provide support to students and staff. We will open the crisis center today at 2:00 at the middle high school and tomorrow at noon. Please enter through the main doors under the clock tower.



If you need support, connect with those close to you or our team. There are no perfect words for a moment like this. Today, we simply need to take care of one another, give our students grace, and remember that we are one school community, and we will continue to support one another as we navigate this heartbreaking tragedy." - Cassadaga Valley Central School District

The cause of the accident is under investigation.