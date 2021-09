BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 16-year-old boy is in serious condition after an early morning shooting in the City of Buffalo.

According to police, the teen was shot just after 2 a.m. on the 300 block of Lathrop Street.

The victim was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital and initially listed in serious condition.

If you have any information about the shooting please call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.