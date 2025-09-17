Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

16-year-old hit and killed by SUV on I-86 in Allegany

PEDESTRIAN.jpg
WKBW
PEDESTRIAN.jpg
Posted

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police are investigating a deadly crash that left a 16-year-old dead.

Police were called to I-86 in the Town of Allegany on Sunday, a little after midnight, for reports of a pedestrian trying to wave down vehicles. Authorities say that while troopers were responding, they received reports of a collision in the area involving a pedestrian.

Investigators say it was determined that 16-year-old Camrin Poe of Olean was in the eastbound lane of I-86 and was hit by a Dodge Durango. Poe was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Durango is said to be cooperating with the investigation and showed no signs of impairment.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app