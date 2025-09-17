16-year-old hit and killed by SUV on I-86 in Allegany

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police are investigating a deadly crash that left a 16-year-old dead.

Police were called to I-86 in the Town of Allegany on Sunday, a little after midnight, for reports of a pedestrian trying to wave down vehicles. Authorities say that while troopers were responding, they received reports of a collision in the area involving a pedestrian.

Investigators say it was determined that 16-year-old Camrin Poe of Olean was in the eastbound lane of I-86 and was hit by a Dodge Durango. Poe was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Durango is said to be cooperating with the investigation and showed no signs of impairment.