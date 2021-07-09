16-year-old accused of stealing vehicle injuring multiple police officers in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says a 16-year-old boy has been indicted on several felony charges after being accused of stealing a vehicle and injuring multiple police officers in Buffalo.

According to the district attorney's office, a police officer reported a stolen vehicle at a gas station on Bailey Avenue and Langfield Drive just before 11:30 p.m. on June 7.

Investigators say the vehicle was allegedly stolen from North Buffalo earlier that morning.

Authorities say police officers allegedly approached the boy and the vehicle and he refused orders to exit and put the vehicle into reverse, hitting a police officer with the open door of the passenger side of the vehicle.

The teen then allegedly attempted to evade arrest by fleeing from police in the stolen vehicle, and then swerved the stolen vehicle into a civilian car, which subsequently hit a police patrol vehicle.

The teen then allegedly ran from the vehicle after crashing into a parked car on Peach Street and Best Street, and two officers were allegedly injured while apprehending him.

The boy has been indicted on the following charges



One count of Assault on a Peace Officer, Police Officer, Firefighter or Emergency Medical Services Professional (Class “C” violent felony)

Three counts of Assault in the Second Degree (Class “D” felonies)

One count of Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)

One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)

One count of Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)

Investigators say all of the officers were sent to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for their injuries, with a woman officer still recovering from her injuries, which have resulted in her allegedly not being able to return to work.

The teen, whose name is not being released because of his age, is expected to return to court for further proceedings on July 15.