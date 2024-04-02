Watch Now
16-year-old accused of stabbing 17-year-old in City of Tonawanda

Posted at 5:02 PM, Apr 02, 2024
CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 16-year-old boy is accused of stabbing a 17-year-old boy in the City of Tonawanda early Sunday.

According to police, the alleged stabbing occurred around 12:35 a.m. on Sunday on William Street during a verbal argument between the two. The 17-year-old boy suffered injuries to his chest and arm and was transported to the hospital. He has been treated and released.

Police said the 16-year-old boy was charged with first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

