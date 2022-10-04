15th annual Walk Off Hunger to benefit Feed More WNY to take place on October 15

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — FeedMore WNY says it needs your help to fight against hunger and help provide meals to food-insecure neighbors.

The 15th annual Walk Off Hunger to benefit Feed More WNY will take place on October 15 at River Fest Park located at 249 Ohio Street in Buffalo. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and is $25 per person or $20 per person for groups of four or more. Registration includes Walk Off Hunger-themed shoelaces, registration bag, access to the FeedMore virtual auction and more. For those ages 12 and under registration is free.

The walk will kick off at 11 a.m. and will follow a flat two-mile route that is dog friendly. Walkers of all ages and abilities are welcome.

“Sadly, the rate of food insecurity is 25 percent higher in Western New York than it is for all of New York State. Walk Off Hunger is an opportunity for our community to come together and take meaningful steps to alleviate hunger throughout Western New York. In addition to registering for the walk, participants have the ability to launch personal fundraising pages to provide even more meals for our neighbors in need.” - Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY

All proceeds go directly to FeedMore WNY which serves hungry children, families, older adults and veterans throughout Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.