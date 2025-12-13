Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
$150K rewards offered for info in separate cases after WNY mail carriers were robbed

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150K in two separate cases of USPS letter carriers being robbed in Western New York.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150K in two separate cases of USPS letter carriers being robbed in Western New York.

The first incident occurred just after 4 p.m. on December 3 near the corner of Northland Avenue and Moselle Street in Buffalo. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect is described as a thin Black man wearing a black ski mask, a black jacket and black pants who fled east on Northland Avenue towards Wyoming Avenue.

If you have information, you're asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”), Reference Case No. 4632279. No pictures were provided.

The second incident occurred just after 2 p.m. on December 5 near 2024 Forest Avenue in Niagara Falls. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the suspect is described as a Black man wearing a black hoodie, navy blue sweatpants and a neck warmer and appeared to conceal a weapon. Investigators said he fled the scene and entered a black Nissan Rogue located on 20th Street, driven by an unknown suspect.

If you have information, you're asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”), Reference Case No. 4634915. The following pictures were provided.

