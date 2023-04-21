150k NYS Driver's Licenses at Risk of Imminent Suspension

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Here's a question for you, what's the status of your New York State driver's license?

Think back, when did you last renew your driver's license? If it was during the pandemic, specifically between March 1, 2020 and August 31, 2021 this pertains to you.

According to the DMV, approximately 150,000 drivers here in New York are at imminent risk of heaving their licenses suspended because of a COVID-19 policy lapse.

This pandemic policy permitted drivers to defer their vision test for renewal allowing them to self-certify. If this sounds like your situation, you need to submit your vision test requirement ASAP.

Here's what you need to do according to the DMV:

Step 1: Pass a vision test



If you pass a vision test by an approved provider (find a test location now), you do not have to send the vision test results, the provider will enter the results for you.

If you pass a vision test from a provider that is not approved to be in DMV's Vision Registry, your provider must complete a Vision Test Report (MV-619) and you must submit it to the DMV.



Step 2: Submit your completed vision test report

Electronically:

Fill out and submit a short webform using the information on your completed Vision Test Report (MV-619).

Submit vision test electronically

By mail:

Do not send anything other than your completed MV-619 to the address below.

Mail to:

License Production Bureau

PO Box 2688-ESP

Albany, NY 12220-0668

Attn: Vision Registry

You can also visit your local DMV to have your vision tested.

See location, instructions and reservation information for your DMV