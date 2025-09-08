Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
15-year-old hit by car in Lockport while waiting for school bus

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 15-year-old boy has serious leg injuries after being hit by a car while waiting for the school bus on Thursday.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on Beattie Avenue in Lockport.

According to the New York State Police, a Ford Explorer driven by a 17-year-old boy left the road while driving on Beattie Avenue and went through a yard. The driver hit a parked car in the driveway, which then hit the boy while waiting for the school bus.

New York State Police said the 15-year-old was taken to ECMC with serious leg injuries. The driver was also hospitalized.

No arrests have been made at this time, since this is an ongoing investigation.

