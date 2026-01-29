Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
15-year-old facing manslaughter charge after deadly Cheektowaga crash

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga Police say a 15-year-old boy is facing charges after a deadly crash on Union Road in October.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. at the Kensington Expressway off-ramp and involved a Toyota Highlander and a Scion.

Police say the driver of the Scion, 54-year-old Heather Cottone of Cheektowaga, died at the scene.

According to officials, the driver and passenger of the Highlander, both 15-year-old juveniles, stayed at the scene.

Captain Schmidt tells 7 News that the 15-year-old driver of the Highlander has now been charged with second-degree manslaughter, first-degree reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

He was remanded to a Youth Services Secure Center after his arraignment.

