15-year-old facing felony charge in connection to alleged threat at Maritime Charter School

Posted at 3:36 PM, Mar 23, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 15-year-old boy is facing a felony charge in connection to an alleged threat at Western New York Maritime Charter School.

Buffalo police said the threat occurred last week and the 15-year-old boy was arrested with assistance from the FBI and the New York State police.

The 15-year-old was charged with making a terroristic threat and the case has been petitioned to family court, according to police.

7 News has reached out to Western New York Maritime Charter School for comment, we are waiting to hear back.

