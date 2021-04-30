15-year-old charged with deadly shooting, police say may be domestic incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating after a 15-year-old is accused of shooting and killing at 37-year-old man Thursday night.

Police say they were called to Stevenson Street around 9:45 p.m. They found the 37-year-old victim and rushed him to Mercy Hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Buffalo Police have charged a 15-year-old in the shooting death, and say it appears to be domestic in nature. The Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD Confidential Tipcall line, 847-2255.