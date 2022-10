BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting.

Police were called to the 100 block of Oakmont Avenue around 10 p.m. for reports of gunfire involving two vehicles.

According to police, a 15-year-old boy from Buffalo was shot and taken to Oishei Children's Hospital. He is described as stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line (716) 847-2255.