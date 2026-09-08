BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and hand in Buffalo early Tuesday morning.

Buffalo Police responded to the 400 block of Perry Street around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers said they found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot in the head and hand. He was taken to Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WATCH: Here's what we know about the shooting

15-year-old boy shot in head and hand in Buffalo

Anyone with information is asked to call or text 911 or the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.