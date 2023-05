BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Police are investigating a shooting at Cheektowaga Town Park.

They say officers were responding to reports that approximately 100 young people were getting ready to fight.

That's when police say gunshots rang out.

Investigators say a 15 year old boy was injured and taken to Oishei Children's Hospital for treatment.

We don't know his name or condition.

Parts of the area were closed to traffic, and there's crime scene tape near the playground area.