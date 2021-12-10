15-year-old boy charged with harassment regarding threats against Medina, Lockport schools

MEDINA, N.Y. (WKBW) — School officials in Medina say a 15-year-old boy was arrested on Friday on aggravated harassment charges regarding threats against schools in Medina and Lockport.

On Friday, December 3, police and school officials in Medina became aware of social media posts circulating by students and adults in the district referencing violence at schools in Medina and Lockport.

Police and the district became aware of the threats and determined there was no specific or credible threat against the district.

The investigation led to police identifying the boy and his arrest.

The name of the boy is being withheld due to his age.