15-year-old arraigned for stabbing another teen during fight in Hamburg

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 15-year-old boy from Hamburg is accused of stabbing another teen during a fight in the Town of Hamburg Saturday.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced the 15-year-old was arraigned on Monday before Youth Part Judge Brenda Freedman on one count of first-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The district attorney's office said on Saturday around 7:15 p.m. the 15-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old boy with a pocket knife during a fight on Kennison Parkway near Norton Drive. The 16-year-old was taken to ECMC to be treated for injuries to his torso and head.

The 15-year-old boy is scheduled to return on June 22 for a case review and was released to the custody of his parents.