15 new EMS graduates set to become Buffalo's newest healthcare heroes through program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than a dozen 'Earn While You Learn' academy graduates are set to become Buffalo's newest future healthcare heroes.

Fifteen American Medical response, or AMR, students were joined by Mayor Byron Brown and top AMR officials.

A model for other organizations in the community, the graduating class had a 100% pass rate, which speaks volumes of the quality of the instructors, according to the Mayor.

The program is designed to allow an easy transition for students to become ems professionals., by paying the students while they train.

Following graduation, the students are expected to pass the New York state certification exam. After that, they will then enter the workforce.

AMR regional director, Timothy Frost, "They will transfer to newly ratified collective agreement rates of- new hire full-time EMTs starts at $17.60 (per hour) and a new hire paramedic with certification would start at $23.50 (per hour)."The graduates will be able to continue EMT and paramedic training in-house or at Erie County College, in which most students will attend for free, thanks to the earn while you learn program.

Since its launch in 2018, more than 200 EMTs have graduated from the program.