$15.7M project to bring high-speed internet to Wyoming County

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — High-speed internet is coming to Wyoming County this year!

Governor Hochul announced that Wyoming County, in partnership with Community Broadband Networks (CBN), has been awarded $15.7 million to provide internet access to rural households throughout the county.

The funding comes from New York State's Municipal Infrastructure Program under the ConnectALL initiative.

"Speedy C.O.W.," also known as Community Operated Wifi, is designed to provide affordable high-speed internet access for remote work, telehealth and education across Wyoming County.

Construction on the 36-mile fiber backbone and 20 points of presence has finished, with subscriber connections expected to start in early 2026. Standard packages range from $36.99 to $69.99 per month or $14.99 per month for 100 Mbps service.

"Wyoming County is appreciative of Governor Hochul's assistance in allowing the County to take this major step toward closing the digital divide for the rural communities of Wyoming County and would like to thank President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight of Empire State Development and the ConnectALL program, specifically Joshua Breitbart and his team, for their guidance and partnership in the development of this project" said Scott Schrader, Wyoming County Administrator.