$14M renovated landmark helping breathe new life into the City of Olean

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The First National Bank has been transformed into an apartment building with retail and commercial spaces on the ground floor in hopes breathe new life into the City of Olean.

A tenant of the First National Building, Bob Chambers, is thrilled to call the 44,000 square-foot, steel- and brick-framed building his new home.

“I'm pretty amazed at what they were able to do and grateful to be able to have an apartment here,” Chambers says.

Chambers says he feels unique to live in a building that brings value to his community.

“I know so many other people who have roots in this building, so it’s kind of neat to be able to be here and live here,” he says.

The owner of La Dolce Vita coffee shop, Laura Green, tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person the future of Olean looks promising.

“I've only been here for three years, and within three years, I've seen this grow,” Green says. “And I'm so glad to be part of this neighborhood.”

Green says some of the tenants who occupy the 21 apartments of this $14 million project have been supporting her business.

“The people in the apartments that are rented have been coming in, and I've been meeting all kinds of people from all over. It's a very positive thing for Olean,” she expresses.

The building sat empty for about 25 years until the Savarino Companies took over.

“This is a big deal for Olean you know we were pretty stagnant for several years,” says Mayor William Aiello of the City of Olean. “And I can't take all the credit, I got tremendous people working for me and the past administration started the transformation, and we went from there.”

Rent for the apartments range from $700 to $1,800 a month.