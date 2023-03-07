143 days of no arrests in the murder of 19-year-old Tyler Lewis, family still seeks answers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It’s been 143 days since the murder of 19-year-old Tyler Lewis and his family are still seeking answers from the DA’s office while no arrests has been made.

Roquishia Lewis, the mother of Tyler Lewis, showed up with family and friends Monday afternoon to demand answers from District Attorney John Flynn.

“The reason why we came is to get some transparency and answers on what’s going on with the murder of my son, Tyler Lewis,” she expresses. “And we’re still waiting on answers.”

Roquishia Lewis tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person she had an hour conversation with someone from the DA’s office, but not directly with District Attorney John Flynn.

Her lawyer, James Williamson says that there are some things in the investigation the DA doesn’t want to compromise.

“The DA’s office is going to bring somebody to justice at the end of the investigation and the police at the University at Buffalo will put handcuffs on the person that’s responsible for this,” he says. “But as far as we’re concerned, the answers we got so far were no closer today than we were five months ago when this took place.”

But the Lewis family says the DA hasn’t been transparent.

District Attorney John Flynn did put out a statement saying:

"While our office cannot comment as the case remains under investigation, we have met with the family of Tyler Lewis on numerous occasions. We have also spoken with the family regularly to provide updates on this ongoing investigation. Any claim that our office has not been transparent with the Lewis family is completely false."

19-year-old Tyler Lewis was a Buffalo State freshman majoring in business administration.

His mother tells me he wanted to go into real estate, but on the night of October 14th 2022 Tyler's future was taken away.

He and what his family thought were his friends went to the University at Buffalo that weekend.

Police say Tyler was stabbed by a White man in his early 20s who’s 5'5 to 5'9 with light brown hair and several large cuts across his face and forehead.

“It’s heartbreaking. I don’t like coming up here,” Roquishia Lewis says. “I’m not able to grieve.”

The University at Buffalo police released a statement saying:

“While University Police is unable to comment on the details of the grand jury’s review of the case, we are pleased the proceedings are taking place.”

But Lewis’ mother says the continuous statements from University Police and the DA aren’t enough to bring back her 19-year-old son.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of Tyler,” his mother cries. “So if anybody has any information that can help me. I would greatly appreciate it. These monsters that did this to Tyler have ruined our lives.”

Tyler's family increased the reward to $10,000 for anyone who has information that can lead to an arrest.

The tip line is 716-226-6336.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information.

The anonymous tip line is 716-867-6161.