140 OP Vet Medical Center workers vote to unionize

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — On July 19, 140 workers at the Orchard Park Veterinary Medical Center voted in favor of joining the Communications Workers of America Local 1168 in a National Labor Relations election.

The results of the vote were 64 yes to 51 no. Seven ballots were cast with an indecisive ballot.

Workers including vet technicians, surgical assistants, pharmacy assistants and technicians, laboratory assistants, and more contacted Local 1168 earlier this year with their concerns.

They say poor working conditions, short staffing, and high turnover rates have prevented them from giving their animals proper care.

“We are extremely proud to represent the first veterinary center in Buffalo. The care that is provided is critical to our pets and our families. We are looking forward to bargaining a first contract and making improvements in the work environment at Orchard Park Veterinary Medical Center." Cori Gambini, RN, President of CWA Local 1168.

The newly-unionized employees will meet in early August to start negotiating their first contract.