14-year-old killed in crash at Elmwood Avenue and Amherst Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 14-year-old boy from Buffalo was killed in a crash at Elmwood Avenue and Amherst Street on Sunday.

According to Buffalo police, officers were at Elmwood and Hertel Avenues and observed a vehicle traveling south at a high rate of speed and attempted to catch up to the vehicle with lights and sirens on.

Police said the vehicle crashed into another vehicle that was traveling on Amherst Street, spun and then struck another vehicle that was traveling on Elmwood Avenue. The driver of the vehicle, a 14-year-old boy from Buffalo, was taken to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.

The Buffalo Police Accident Investigations Unit and the Internal Affairs Division are investigating the crash and the New York State Attorney General’s Office will also be conducting an investigation.