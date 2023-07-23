Watch Now
14-year-old in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Niagara Falls

Larry Kensinger
Posted at 12:45 PM, Jul 23, 2023
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.

The incident occurred just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Niagara Falls Motel on the 8700 block of Niagara Boulevard.

According to police, the 14-year-old boy was taken to Oshei Children's Hospital and is listed in critical condition. Two adults were treated for less severe injuries at the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

At this time, police say the driver of the vehicle has been charged with one count of first-degree attempted assault and two counts of second-degree assault.

