14 year old girl accused of stealing two cars over two days in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Police are accusing a 14 year old girl of stealing a vehicle twice in as many days in Buffalo.

Authorities tell us the Erie County Sheriff's Air One helicopter was used to track a stolen car to Central Park Plaza and Hill Street early Thursday morning.

Police arrested that 14 year old charging her with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Then on Friday, police say the same 14 year old, along with four other teenagers, were arrested after Air One tracked another stolen car to Hastings Avenue.

All five are charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

