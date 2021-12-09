14-year-old Cheektowaga boy charged in relation to shooting illegal handgun, threatening other kids

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in Cheektowaga say a 14-year-old boy has been charged in relation to shooting an illegal handgun and threatening other children.

Investigators say a 14-year-old boy fired gunshots into the ground near witnesses on Friday at Zent Court and made a menacing comment and then ran away.

The boy's mother allowed police to search his room where they found a loaded 9mm pistol was located in a dresser drawer after admitting to having a gun.

The boy has been charged with the following

