Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

14-year-old Cheektowaga boy charged in relation to shooting illegal handgun, threatening other kids

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Handcuffs
Posted at 8:04 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 20:04:49-05

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in Cheektowaga say a 14-year-old boy has been charged in relation to shooting an illegal handgun and threatening other children.

Investigators say a 14-year-old boy fired gunshots into the ground near witnesses on Friday at Zent Court and made a menacing comment and then ran away.

The boy's mother allowed police to search his room where they found a loaded 9mm pistol was located in a dresser drawer after admitting to having a gun.

The boy has been charged with the following

  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd
  • Menacing 2nd
  • Reckless Endangerment 1st
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!